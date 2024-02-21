Score! Apple launches free sports app in US, UK, and Canada. Is your team winning?

Apple has launched the new Apple Sports app for iPhone users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. The free app is designed to give sports fans the latest scores, stats, and more in a highly personalised way.

At launch, the leagues supported by the app are pretty limited but Apple plans to expand support to other leagues over time. Currently, it supports MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, La Liga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, the Premier League, and Serie A.

The company pointed at MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA as leagues that will be coming soon with the start of their upcoming seasons. Commenting on the launch of the app, Apple’s senior VP of Services, Eddie Cue, said:

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favourite teams and leagues.”

The new Sports app is designed to be simple to use and fast. Users can customise their scoreboards by following their favourite teams, tournaments, and leagues.

From the app, you’ll be able to see scores, upcoming games, play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds. If you use Apple TV, there will also be buttons throughout the sports app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

Finally, if you already have favourites selected within the My Sports experience within Apple TV or Apple News, these will automatically sync with Apple Sports so that you’re ready to go as soon as you install it.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on using Apple Sports and whether you think it's better than other offerings.