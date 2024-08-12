New Halloween movie-based games are in development with John Carpenter's involvement

Credit: Trancas International Films

Yet another major classic horror movie franchise will be adapted into video game form. This time, it's the original 1978 version of Halloween, which will be adapted into two separate games.

IGN reports that Boss Team Games are in charge of bringing the Halloween movie to video games. Boss Team Games was the publisher of another movie-based horror game, the 2022 released Evil Dead: The Game, which was developed by Saber Interactive.

Details about the two new Halloween games are pretty slim at this point. IGN says both games are being "developed in association with Compass International Pictures and Further Front". Compass was the original owner of the Halloween movie franchise, which is currently owned by that company's successor Trancas International Films.

The original film introduced the movie world to Michael Myers, the silent and masked killer who apparently cannot be killed himself. The original movie was a huge hit and spawned a ton of sequels and even a full reboot, and most recently was the subject of a sequel trilogy of movies.

According to the story, one of the two upcoming Halloween games is using Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics. It will also include some input from Halloween's original director John Carpenter. In the IGN article, Carpenter is quoted as saying, "As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly." IGN also says the games will let players "relive moments from the film and play as classic characters" from that movie. There's no word on which studios are developing these games, nor is there a release date for the titles.

Carpenter is also lending both his name and input to another game. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, which was announced in June 2023, is still in the works at Saber Interactive, although there's been little info on that game's status since it was first revealed.