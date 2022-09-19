New leak shows off upcoming Google Nest Wifi Pro, with Wi-Fi 6E at a higher price

Google is working on a new router to bring to its Nest Wifi lineup, with the latest leaks showing that it will be known as the "Google Nest Wifi Pro." A recent listing online by B&H has it titled "Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router" which confirms that the device will support the latest Wi-Fi standard, Wi-Fi 6E.

The initial listing has the pricing at $199, which is higher than the Nest Wifi router from 2019, and is significantly higher than Google Wifi which is priced at $99.99. Other listings on the website show that the device will come in a variety of colours as well, showing Snow, Linen, Fog, and Lemongrass colours listed.

The listings also include a 2-pack at $299.99, and a 3-pack at 399.99, but don't mention any base station requirement that comes with these bundles, which suggests that the device will be standalone.

There isn't a listed date as to when these devices will launch. At the moment there are no photos of the new routers, but with the upcoming Made By Google event on the 6th October, it is highly likely that we will get more information about the rumoured routers then.

Source: 9to5Google