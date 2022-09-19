Microsoft is so ready to ship Windows 11 22H2 as ISO links have been spotted

While we had known from earlier evidence that Windows 11's 22H2 feature update was going to release some time after September 5, more recent reports managed to provide a specific date. According to such reports, the release is slated for September 20, which is tomorrow.

We have also had more recent indications denoting such a thing is indeed happening. A few days back, a user claimed they had a new Dell laptop was shipped to them with Windows 11 22H2 inside. The device apparently housed Windows 11 build 22621.521 (KB5017321). Rumor also had it that build 22621.382 was meant to be packaged as the GA release. Hence, it is possible that some other devices could ship with this earlier build instead of build 521.

With the release a day or so off, more pointers have since emerged this time in the form of ISOs that have been pushed to the servers. So far two ISO download links are available on TechBench dump website:

This means it shouldn't be too long before the download links for 22H2 go live and users with compatible PCs should be able to upgrade. If your system met the system requirements for Windows 11 21H2, then it 22H2 is supported as well. In case you are too excited about it and want to taste Windows 11 22H2 early, you can follow our guide here to upgrade your system.

Source: TechBench dump via Deskmodder, Xeno (Twitter)