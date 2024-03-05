Surface Pro 10 with OLED display and Surface Laptop 6 with ARM chip are coming March 21

Microsoft is about to host a Surface event on March 21, where the company is expected to announce the next-generation Surface Pro and a new Surface Laptop. According to a new, albeit unconfirmed report, the upcoming Surface computers will pack quite a lot of new features, both hardware and software-wise.

Like the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Pro 10 will be available in two configurations: one with Intel processors and one with ARM chips. The latter will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Elite platform with an NPU. The same is expected for the Surface Laptop 6, which will be the first ARM-powered Surface outside the Pro lineup.

The new chips should enable significant performance and efficiency increases, with unnamed sources promising true "all-day battery life."

Expect major changes hardware-wise as well. The Surface Pro 10 will retain the overall design of its predecessor but switch from IPS to OLED. It will support HDR, offer higher brightness, and have a better anti-reflective coating. Other hardware changes reportedly include a new front-facing camera and an NFC reader.

The Surface Laptop 6 is not expected to embrace OLED, but it does not mean there will not be substantial design changes. Windows Central claims the sixth-generation Surface Laptop to feature thinner display bezels with rounded corners, a reworked touchpad with haptic feedback, a Copilot key (of course), and a slightly reworked IO.

Microsoft plans to ship the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in two "waves." Intel-based variants will go on sale first, reportedly in April 2024. ARM-powered configurations will hit the store shelves in June. These two computers will be Microsoft's first true "AI PCs," with features like on-device Copilot processing, AI-powered accessibility features, better Studio Effects, and the so-called "AI Explorer" coming in the second half of 2024 as part of Windows 11 "2024 Update" or version 24H2.

Prices, however, remain unknown.