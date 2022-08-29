New Snapchat feature now lets you record videos from both the rear and front cameras

Neowin · with 1 comment

Snapchat Dual Camera

Snapchat has added a new feature that will let you record content from both the front and the rear camera of your phone. Called "Dual Camera", the recording feature was first previewed during Snapchat's Partner Summit earlier this year.

Dual Camera is one of the features that, Snapchat promised, would be part of advanced camera features under the name "Director Mode". However, the fully fledged director mode hasn't yet made it to the app and dual camera is itself just a standalone feature that is currently launched.

To use the feature, click on the new icon for Dual Camera in the camera toolbar. The feature has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, and cutout.

Snapchat's Dual Camera is available globally on iOS starting today, with support for Android coming soon.

Report a problem with article
AND Ryzen 7000 and Socket AM5 side by side
Next Article

You may be left holding your brand-new Ryzen 7000 CPU for nearly two weeks
Previous Article

Excel gets new function for inserting images into cells

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement