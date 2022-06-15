Nothing gives us a first look at its upcoming Phone (1)

Nothing has managed to create enough curiosity around the release of its first Phone called Phone (1). And the company seems to continue to share with us interesting tidbits about the device until it launches in July. Yesterday, it dropped the first behind-the-scenes video of the Phone (1) launch, and today, the company has shared with us the first look of the Phone (1) device, giving us some clarity on how it looks from the back.

As expected, it does have a transparent back, but the back side of the device is what you'll see, not more than that, unfortunately. The transparent back reveals electronic components that are usually hidden. For example, it shows what appears to be the charging coil and screws. The entire thing arguably looks cool and attention-grabbing at the same time, and that's why it may not appeal to a large number of people.

From the first look, it's clear that Phone (1) will come with two rear cameras and a flash. The device has a rather controversial flat design, much like the iPhone 13. But nothing more than that has been revealed by the company. We have nothing to talk about the front part of the product, and for that, maybe we need to wait a few more days.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul.



A return to instinct.



This is phone (1).



Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ — Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

Nothing previously made some tall claims about its upcoming Phone (1). The Carl Pei-led company believes that tech has become boring and wants to shake things up. In fact, Nothing's Twitter bio reads, "we're here to make tech fun again." It looks increasingly likely that it desperately wants to take up the spot that OnePlus left a few years ago. Time will tell whether the new brand manages to cast a spell over users as OnePlus did back in the day.