Nvidia and MediaTek partner to bring G-SYNC to more monitors without G-SYNC modules

Nvidia's G-SYNC capabilities are coming to more monitors. At Gamescom 2024 in Germany, Nvidia and MediaTek announced a partnership that will equip more displays with G-SYNC with no need for a dedicated G-SYNC hardware module.

For those unfamiliar, G-SYNC is a feature suite that offers several benefits for gamers with compatible monitors and Nvidia graphics cards. G-SYNC synchronizes your monitor's refresh rate with the current frame rate to eliminate visual screen "tearing" or artifacts. There are also several additional features that a dedicated G-SYNC module enables in supported displays, such as 12b color accuracy, ultra-low motion blur, low-latency HDR, latency analyzer, and more.

Although there are so-called G-SYNC Compatible monitors that partially support the feature without dedicated G-SYNC modules, they do not have access to all capabilities. Thanks to the partnership with MediaTek, the complete suite of G-SYNC features will be available on displays without physical G-SYNC modules. Nvidia says this will make the "industry's best gaming display technologies" more accessible by lowering the cost of supported displays.

In addition, Nvidia announced G-SYNC Pulsar, a new technology aimed at reducing ghosting and making your gaming experience clearer:

A highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of G-SYNC Pulsar, a new technology that offers 4x the effective motion clarity alongside a smooth and tear-free variable refresh rate (VRR) gaming experience. Gamers can expect superior image quality, unmatched motion clarity, ultra-low latency, highly accurate colors, and more cutting-edge benefits on their displays.

The first fruits of Nvidia's partnership with MediaTek will come to the market in the form of the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR, Acer Predator XB273U F5 and AOC AGON PRO AG276QSG2 monitors. They are coming later this year with a 2,560x1,440 resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

You can learn more about Nvidia G-SYNC technology and its capabilities on the official Nvidia website.