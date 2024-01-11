NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds more games to the service including War Hospital

NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscribers can look forward to playing more games from the cloud-based streaming service this week. The biggest Day One release is War Hospital, a different take on the typical war strategy game.

Developed by Brave Lamb Studio, War Hospital is set during World War I in 1918. You play a retired British army medic who gets drafted into running a field hospital on the Western Front. Your goal is to manage the hospital's resources even as wounded soldiers keep coming in to be treated.

In addition to War Hospital, GeForce NOW is adding even more games this week, including four that are accessible via Microsoft's PC Game Pass:

War Hospital (New release Jan. 11, available on Steam)

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Jected – Rivals (Steam)

RAILGRADE (Steam)

Survivalist: Invisible Strain (Steam)

The Talos Principle 2 (Epic Games Store)

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

TUNIC (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Witch It (Steam)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

This has been a very busy week for NVIDIA in general and for GeForce NOW in particular. During CES 2024, the company announced some new features and games that are coming soon to the service.

One is G-Sync Cloud, which will allow subscribers with G-Sync-supported monitors to access and play games with the G-Sync Cloud feature. It will allow cloud games on the service to be played while the display will match the streaming rate on the cloud.

New NVIDIA GeForce NOW one-day game passes are coming in early February. It will let users who don't want to pay a more expensive monthly fee to try out the paid versions of the service for one day at a lower cost.

Finally, the two most recent games from Blizzard, Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, will be added to GeForce NOW, along with many other games, in the near future.