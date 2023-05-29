NVIDIA and MediaTek team up to bring AI to all types of cars

NVIDIA has announced that it’s partnering with MediaTek to develop systems-on-chips (SoCs) for vehicles that will provide infotainment services. Under the plans, MediaTek will develop the SoCs using an NVIDIA GPU chiplet that runs the NVIDIA DRIVE platform.

According to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, the move won’t only benefit owners of premium vehicles. “The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading system-on-chip plus NVIDIA’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced safety and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level,” Huang said.

The NVIDIA-powered chip will help to deliver a performance-enhanced Dimensity Auto platform for customers. Dimensity Auto is MediaTek’s in-vehicle solution that brings entertainment and cockpit features to equipped vehicles.

“NVIDIA is a world-renowned pioneer and industry leader in AI and computing. With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles,” said MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai. “Through this special collaboration with NVIDIA, we will together be able to offer a truly unique platform for the compute-intensive, software-defined vehicle of the future.”

Last week, NVIDIA’s stock price rocketed up by $80 to around $380 per share on the back of demand it saw for AI chips to power things like ChatGPT. Whether that stock price is actually justified is a whole other matter.

The stock market is closed today so we won’t be able to see what impact today’s announcements will have on the price, but it will no doubt see some uptick.

The recent NVIDIA rally has been brought about thanks to generative AI and the technology is also significantly helping other companies like Microsoft and Google. With higher interest rates, the stock market has been taking a hammering as people reduce their spending but generative AI is seemingly helping tech firms buck the trend.