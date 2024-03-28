Images of a reported white and digital only Xbox Series X console have hit the internet

Microsoft is rumored to be working on a new version of the Xbox Series X console that will not have a disc drive, similar to the less powerful Xbox Series S. This evening, a site posted images of what it says is one of these upcoming Xbox Series X console units.

The images were posted by Exputer, which it says were obtained via email from an unnamed source. Aside from the fact that the console has a white color and no evidence of a disc drive, the design of this device looks the same as a standard Xbox Series X console.

The same site posted an article about these rumored Xbox Series X consoles in February. That story claimed that the console will have an upgraded heatsink and Nexus card compared to the current Xbox Series X, but no other hardware changes aside from the lack of a disc drive.

The story says that Microsoft may launch this new Xbox Series X model sometime in June or July of 2024. You may remember that Microsoft announced a black Xbox Series S console in June 2023 with a 1GB SSD during its Xbox Game Showcase. The timing would certainly be right for a new Xbox Series X console to be revealed at the 2024 Xbox Game Showcase in June.

Exputer also claims that when this console does go on sale, it could be priced between $50 to $100 less than the current Xbox Series X model.

Keep in mind that Microsoft has yet to confirm anything about plans for an Xbox Series X console without a disc drive, so take this new report and images with an appropriate amount of salt. Also, keep in mind Microsoft has a history of canceling hardware products just before their scheduled launch, like the Surface Mini tablet.