OxygenOS 15 rolls out today with tons of new features, check full list of changes here

As Android 15 (code-named Vanilla Ice Cream) rolls out globally, OEMs are beginning to release their versions of Vanilla Ice Cream. One of the early adopters in this race is OnePlus, with the launch of OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12.

In a new community post, the OnePlus team announced that users in India, North America, Europe, and other regions can now try out OxygenOS 15 a week earlier than previously expected.

OxygenOS 15 introduces changes across the system, affecting animations, visual effects, themes, battery, sound, and more. Regarding animations, OnePlus claims that OxygenOS 15 features a highly impressive graphics engine, leading to significant improvements in rendering and animation performance—even when multitasking or running demanding tasks in the background. System-wide swipe functionality has been extended to third-party apps, including WebView wrappers, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.

The home screen has been refreshed with new icons featuring vibrant colors and consistent curvature on the rounded corners. OnePlus also introduces new Always On Display (AOD) and lock screen clock styles. AI has been a hot topic for phone manufacturers over the past year, and if that interests you, the lock screen now supports AI depth effects and more. With this update, circle to Search, a staple in Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, is coming to the OnePlus 12.

Quick Settings now has a new look. With the new Split mode enabled you can access the notification drawer by swiping from the top left and the Quick Settings panel by swiping from the top right.

For iPhone users, OxygenOS 15 introduces a feature called "Share with iPhone," which works as expected: it allows you to share files with your iPhone, as long as the iPhone has the "O+ Connect" app installed. It will be interesting to see how this feature evolves, especially since Google might be working on QuickShare for iOS.

Regarding battery management, there is now a new charging limit feature that can restrict battery charging to 80%.



Here's the full change-log:

Animations A state-of-the-art system graphics engine now powers superior rendering and animation performance, driven by an advanced parallel processing that ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when multitasking or running resource-intensive applications.

Parallel processing extends to elements like widgets, components, and folders, providing seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.

System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system. Visual effects The Home screen features a refreshed design with newly crafted icons, achieving a balanced look with enhanced proportions and vibrant colors for sharper, fuller visuals.

Numerous system function icons have been updated to improve visual uniformity, creating a cohesive aesthetic throughout the system.

The rounded corner design has also been refined to ensure uniformity, with smooth, continuous curvature applied across all elements. Themes The new flux themes offer a broad selection of high-quality options, enabling customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a uniquely personalized experience.

Extensive customization features are available for the Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen. Both flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. The Lock screen supports clock color blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more. Glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and additional elements are available for the Home screen.

Flux themes provide fluid and seamless transition animations across Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for enhanced visual consistency. Fluid Cloud The updated Fluid Cloud enhances app compatibility, now supporting a wider range of overseas applications like Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato. This enables real-time synchronization of information in various scenarios such as food ordering and music listening.

The design focuses on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

Interaction with alerts allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.

The new animation system brings a fluid, elastic design with dynamic blurring effects in real-time, making card visuals smoother and more refined. Photo editing The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow. Floating Window and Split View New Floating Window gestures: swipe down on a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down again to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.

Resizable Split View windows allow dragging the divider or tapping to expand the display area as needed. Notifications & Quick Settings The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.

Quick Settings has been revamped for a more visually appealing layout, with smoother and refined animations. Battery & charging The new "Charging limit" feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.

The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection. Sounds & vibration Holo Audio is enhanced for online calls and meetings, delivering a richer and more immersive sound quality. More Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.

The new Home screen clock widget offers customizable resizing for added flexibility.

The classic easter egg is added in the Calculator and will pop up when you input "1+=", embodying OnePlus's enduring "Never Settle" philosophy.

New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with the signature OnePlus style.

Exclusive app icon designed for OxygenOS are added, offering a fresh visual experience.

A new Two-Tone theme color allows Quick Settings and the Settings app icon to be displayed in "Black," highlighting OxygenOS's iconic design.

Enhanced Notes widgets offer improved aesthetics and functionality.

The multitasking experience is optimized, automatically directing you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for smoother app switching.

Drawer mode has also been refined to preserve your Home screen app layout upon first use. Safety A unified hub for personal safety features brings together emergency calls, disaster alerts, security checks, and quick access to first aid information. Privacy Private Safe now features categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data organization.

A new Home screen shortcut for hidden apps provides quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password. Wi-Fi The multi-network experience is optimized for seamless, efficient, and accurate transitions between networks.

You can find the official announcement post here.