OpenAI adds new compliance and admin tools to ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI has unveiled several new tools and features for ChatGPT Enterprise customers to help them meet compliance, data security, and user management regulations. The latest updates include compliance API integrations, a System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), and GPT controls to help with compliance, data security, and user access at scale.

With the new Enterprise Compliance API, ChatGPT Enterprise customers in finance, healthcare, legal services, and government can get help meeting their logging and audit requirements. Specifically, the requirements help customers meet regulations like FINRA, HIPAA, and GDPR.

SCIM will be rolled out to users next week. This will allow admins to sync their internal employee directories with their ChatGPT Enterprise workspace. When contacts are synced, admins will have access to programmatic provisioning and de-provisioning of user accounts.

OpenAI said that custom SCIM and most company directories, including Okta Workforce, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, and Ping, will be supported.

Another new improvement is expanded GPT controls. These controls include the ability to create an approved list of specific domains for granular controls over actions, the ability to set group permissions, more comprehensive GPT settings such as setting sharing permissions and transferring ownership, and more controls over third-party GPTs.

ChatGPT Enterprise can be subscribed to by businesses to help with tasks such as research, synthesis, ideation, writing, design, analysis, and coding. To learn more, head over to the ChatGPT Enterprise webpage.

Since the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise last August, it has been used by global organizations, including Boston Consulting Group, PwC, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Moderna, Lowe's, BBVA, Western and Southern Financial Group, and more. One of the perks for businesses, when it launched, was that it gave unlimited and faster access to the company's top LLM at the time, GPT-4.