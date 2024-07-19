Here are all the changes Samsung One UI 7 could bring to Galaxy devices

Samsung is speculated to hold the Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC 2024) on October 3, 2024. There, Samsung is expected to launch the Android 15-based One UI 7 update. Notably, the launch of One UI 7 is going according to the previous year's roadmap.

The previous year, Samsung released the One UI 6 update a month later, after the SDC 2023, which took place on October 5. The Korean company is expected to follow the same pattern this year and could launch the One UI 7 update sometime later this year.

Earlier, a tip surfaced on the internet from a reliable tipster claiming that the Android 15-based One UI 7 update could bring some radical design changes. One UI 7 could be the most changed version in the history of One UI and could bring changes to the icons, as they are being redrawn.

Now, a fresh report has emerged on social media platform X by chunvn8888, which reveals a list of changes the One UI 7 update could introduce. It claims that a lot of One UI 7 UI elements are inspired by Apple's iOS 18 and Xiaomi's HyperOS.

The next One UI version from Samsung is expected to pack more rounded icons with a 3D look similar to macOS and visionOS. The Quick Panel on One UI 7 could look similar to the one found on iOS 18. The Lock Screen would also feature a redesigned and more rounded look.

As promised, here are (so far) OneUI 7 features Sammy will introduce at SDC24.

TLDR: you expect OneUI 7 to be heavily inspired by iOS 18. pic.twitter.com/SicX4D8mvK — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) July 18, 2024

The notifications panel in One UI 7 could have a two-page design. Swiping down from the left would display notifications, whereas swiping down from the right would show quick settings toggles. Similar to HyperOS, users will be able to quickly switch between the notifications page and the quick setting toggles page by swiping right or left.

The stock camera's UI could also see a massive change. All the camera settings at the top have been moved to the bottom of the camera app. This also includes all the camera modes, and One UI 7 will also introduce a new shortcut that will help to quickly expand and view quick setting options.

Samsung is also speculated to introduce the vertical app drawer with One UI 7. Besides, Samsung is already spotted testing the One UI 7 update on multiple Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 series, which were spotted on Geekbench running the Android 15-based One UI 7 update.