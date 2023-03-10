Microsoft says GPT-4 coming next week with video features

ChatGPT and GPT 3.5 are currently powering Microsoft's New Bing, and a lot of people complain that they are slow in generating and displaying results. In the coming weeks, Bing will be more advanced in searching for information and displaying them faster, thanks to GPT-4. And according to Microsoft Germany, the GPT-4 AI technology is coming as early as next week.

In an event titled "AI in Focus - Digital Kickoff," Andreas Braun, CTO of Microsoft Germany and Lead Data & AI STU, said, "We will introduce GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities – for example videos."

Currently, OpenAI's AI solutions allow us to interact through text inputs. But now that GPT-4 is confirmed to have multimodal capabilities, users should ideally be able to interact through multiple modes, including text, images, and sounds.

This is not the first time we are hearing about GPT-4 and its ability to generate videos. Last month, we heard OpenAI was working on a ChatGPT mobile app that will be powered by GPT-4 AI technology. The ability to allow users to make videos with AI assistance was one of the highlighting features of the mobile app.

Besides allowing users to make videos with AI assistance, GPT-4 will create answers faster than the existing GPT 3.5. GPT-4 will also be more human-like, generating answers that will sound more like a human wrote them. All these changes will also be available in the Bing Chat in the near future.

However, Braun did not specifically mention Bing Chat and when it starts getting benefits of GPT-4. But considering the fact that Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, it should not take much time for the former to introduce GPT-4 into Bing search.

Source: Heise (German)