OPPO Find X6 Pro leaks online, will reportedly be China-exclusive

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is expected to unveil its new flagship handset series called the Find X6 this month. It will likely consist of two variants: Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. Back in January, tech insider Ice Universe leaked a render of the X6 Pro, which showed off its camera bump. And more recently, the same leaker posted a live image of the smartphone's rear.

OPPO Find X6 Pro

The next king of cameras. pic.twitter.com/sP1pfeJO9n — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 11, 2023

The handset features a circular camera island with a dual-tone design. The top has two cameras and an LED flash , while the bottom houses another shooter and a "Powered by MariSilicon" branding. MariSilicon is OPPO's in-house imaging neural processing unit built on a 6nm process technology. It was first used on the Find X5 series.

The Find X6 Pro is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor. Another Pro variant, however, will run on the Dimensity 9200 chip. The regular Find X6, meanwhile, will get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Ice Universe calls the Find X6 Pro "the most ambitious product of OPPO in recent years." However, they also claim that the device will only be available in China. The Find X5 Pro, in comparison, was sold in various countries.

Source: Ice Universe (1), (2) via GSMArena