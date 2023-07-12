Huawei could announce 5G smartphones by the end of 2023 despite US restrictions

Huawei is reportedly working on a new 5G smartphone that could be released later this year. The company has been under US sanctions since 2019, making acquiring the components it needs to manufacture 5G phones challenging. However, Huawei is said to be using its ownchip design tools and domestic chip manufacturing to overcome these challenges.

According to a report, Huawei will collaborate with China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to develop 5G chipsets. They will be manufactured using SMIC's N+1 manufacturing process, comparable to 7nm process technologies from competitors in terms of power and stability.

The launch of the new 5G phones would be a major comeback for Huawei, which was once the world's leading smartphone maker. However, the US sanctions have decimated the company's sales and it is now well behind Apple and Samsung.

One research firm estimates that Huawei will only be able to ship around 2 million to 4 million 5G chipsets in 2023. Another firm is more optimistic, estimating that shipments could reach 10 million units. It is unclear which estimate is more accurate, but Huawei's 5G comeback will be limited by the low yield rate of SMIC's N+1 process.

It is unclear whether Huawei will be able to sell its new 5G phones in the US. The US government has banned the sale of its phones in the country, citing security concerns. However, Huawei may try to sell its phones through third-party retailers or online.

It could produce 5G versions of the P60 this year, with new launches likely in early 2024. It is unclear how Huawei plans to overcome the Android restrictions. The company has developed its operating system, HarmonyOS, but it is not yet clear whether this will be able to attract a large number of users.

The launch of Huawei's new 5G phones is a sign that the company is still determined to compete in the global smartphone market. However, it remains to be seen whether Huawei will be able to overcome the challenges posed by the US sanctions.

Source: Reuters