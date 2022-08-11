Outlook apps are being moved to a different location for everyone soon

Neowin · with 2 comments

Outlook screenshot with a red arrow pointing to the navigation pane at the bottom

By default, Outlook displays apps like Mail, Calendar, People, and To-Do on the bottom of the folders list, as can be seen in the screenshot highlighted above. However, since March 2022, Microsoft has been experimenting with a change that moves these Outlook apps to the left navigation pane, next to the folders as can be seen in another screenshot below:

Outlook with apps on the left navigation pane

Although Outlook apps have been available as an opt-in experience for the past few months already, it seems that Microsoft is now ready to make it the default experience. We should clarify that "default" actually means the "only" experience in this case, because there will be no option to revert to the old navigation UI.

Microsoft has outlined a few advantages of this approach. The company says that the new UX offers more vertical space so you can pin a bunch of apps instead of being limited to a few. It also provides a consistent experience where you can launch any app from the left pane and even customize their ordering and pinned status.

The navigation pane experience will be made live for everyone soon starting with Current Channel version 2207, which is the latest release of Office.

Report a problem with article
Intel Arc logo
Previous Article

Intel wants to convince Arc is the real deal, shows off 50 games in DX12/Vulkan vs RTX 3060

2 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement