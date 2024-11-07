Deceive Inc and Apex Legends goodies are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

It's Thursday again, and the Epic Games Store has a new giveaway available for PC gamers right on schedule. The latest offer takes over from last week's double giveaway that contained Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It. This this time the store offering a copy of Deceive Inc and a goodie pack from Apex Legends. Anyone with an Epic Games Store account has seven days to claim the game and extras and attach them permanently to their library.

Released in 2023, Deceive Inc is a multiplayer experience that has players being spies with high tech gadgets who are tasked with stealing valuable packages in various levels. However, all players have the ability to disguise themselves as NPCs. The mission's objectives can be accomplished in stealth using various gadgets or go for a combat option, taking down other players instead. The first player the grab the objective and escape is the winner.

Here's how the developer Sweet Bandits Studios describes the experience in its own words:

You can disguise yourself as anyone you meet in an instant, have access to state-of-the-art gadgets the rest of the world can only dream of and possess skills that would make Hollywood super spies jealous. But you are not alone. Rival spies are after the same objective and every single one of them is as skilled, cunning and well-equipped as you are. Blend in, grab the objective and break out. In the end, only one spy can complete the mission and get the paycheck. Company policy.

At the same time, Respawn Entertainment is offering the Ash Free Unlock bundle for the free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends this week. This comes with the Burning Chrome cosmetic skin in addition to the Ash Legend unlock.

The Deceive Inc giveaway and the Apex Legends unlock on the Epic Games Store will last until November 14.