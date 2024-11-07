Nvidia GeForce NOW replaces Priority tier with Performance, brings upgrades

Nvidia is overhauling one of the three tiers of its GeForce NOW streaming service. Following the latest change, the previously named Priority tier is now called Performance, and while the $10 per month price is remaining the same, Nvidia is bumping up the streaming resolution as a bonus.

"The Performance membership keeps all the same great gaming benefits and now provides members with an enhanced streaming experience at no additional cost," says Nvidia's announcement blog post today.

First, the streaming resolution is getting bumped up for free, from 1080p to 1440p. Next, ultra-wide resolution support is being added for those with compatible displays. Other features of the plan like up to 60FPS gameplay, "short" queue times, ray-tracing support, and six hour sessions are available without change.

To let new users try the options out more easily, Nvidia is currently offering a 25% off offer for its Day Pass program. The access comes in at $2.99 for Performance or $5.99 for Ultimate, offering 24-hours of playtime.

Nvidia is also expanding the supported games list on GeForce NOW this week with these titles:

Planet Coaster 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 6)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 6) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (New release on Steam, Nov. 6)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 6) Empire of the Ants (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 7) Unrailed 2: Back on Track (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

(New release on Steam, Nov. 7) TCG Card Shop Simulator (Steam)

(Steam) StarCraft II (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 5. Members need to enable access.)

(Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 5. Members need to enable access.) StarCraft Remastered (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 5. Members need to enable access.)

For those who missed it, find the complete list of supported games being added to the program in November here.

Keep in mind that Nvidia also announced today that it's adding a streaming cap to GeForce NOW subscribers soon. Starting next year, a 100-hour playtime cap will be in place for all members, with more hours costing extra cash.