Xbox Insiders can access the New World: Aeternum Closed Beta from now until until July 31

In June, Amazon Games announced plans to release New World: Aeternum, a new version of its PC fantasy MMO that would launch later this year for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as the PS5 and PC platforms. Today, Amazon Games has started a closed beta test for the game, and members of the Xbox Insider program can check it out right now.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says the closed beta test will last until Noon Eastern time (9 am Pacific time) on Wednesday July 31. Xbox Insiders in the supported regions can get access to the closed beta in the following manner:

Sign-in on your Xbox Series X|S console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary)

app (or install the Xbox Insider Hub from the Store first if necessary) Navigate to Previews > New World: Aeternum

Select Join

Wait for the registration to complete and be directed to the Store and install New World: Aeternum Closed Beta

The closed beta will be available in the following markets:

North America United States

Canada Europe Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Here's a quick summary of the game:

New World: Aeternum is an action RPG set on the supernatural island of Aeternum in the twilight of the Age of Exploration. As a shipwrecked explorer who washes ashore on the mysterious island, forge your destiny on an adventure filled with danger and opportunity. There is a lot to discover on the island of Aeternum with endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge. Play your way by fully customizing the look and abilities of your character with access to swords, guns, and sorcery.

You can learn more about what content the closed beta test will have at the game's official website. New World: Aeternum will launch on October 15.