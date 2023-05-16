TikTok will pay creators $6 million for popular effects

TikTok has announced two new initiatives aimed at empowering creators to monetize their content. The "Effect Creator Rewards" fund and the revamped "Creativity Program" provide opportunities for creators to earn revenue based on user engagement and unlock real-world opportunities.

TikTok's new "Effect Creator Rewards" fund is focused on recognizing and rewarding creators for their contributions to the platform's AR development. With a $6 million initial fund, creators will receive payments based on the usage and engagement of their effects in user-generated videos.

The reward structure initially offers $700 for each effect used in 500,000 unique videos within 90 days of being published. An additional $140 will be granted for every subsequent 100,000 videos within the same time frame. The specific plans for the fund beyond the initial $6 million have not been disclosed.

In response to feedback from creators regarding the original Creator Fund's low payouts, TikTok has launched the revamped "Creativity Program Beta." The new program offers eligible creators increased revenue potential and access to more real-world opportunities. To qualify for the program, creators must be at least 18 years old and have a minimum of 10,000 followers, along with at least 100,000 views in the last 30 days.

The Creativity Program Beta introduces revised rewards that aim to generate higher average gross revenue for video views. TikTok's commitment to supporting creators' financial success aligns with its mission to foster a thriving creator ecosystem. However, it's important to note that once enrolled in the new program, creators will not be able to revert back to the original Creator Fund.

The Effect Creator Rewards program is currently available to creators in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

