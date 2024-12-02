Prime Gaming members get Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, DREDGE, and 16 more games in December

Another month is here, and that means Amazon's Prime gaming program has returned with a whole lot more games for Prime members to claim. The December drops have everything from classics like Tomb Raider: Underworld, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter to indie hits such as DREDGE.

All in all, the latest lineup contains 18 PC games to claim in December for no extra cost to members. Depending on the game, the available key can be redeemed on the DRM-free GOG store, the Epic Games Store, or the Amazon Games App. From the bunch, five titles are already available for claiming too.

Here are all the games announced by Amazon today, plus their claiming platforms:

Now Available

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter [GOG Code] Tomb Raider: Underworld [GOG Code] Overcooked! 2 [GOG Code] Call of Juarez: Gunslinger [GOG Code] DREDGE [GOG Code]

December 5, 2024

Quake II [GOG Code] Disney•Pixar WALL-E [Amazon Games App]

December 12, 2024

Planet of Lana [GOG Code] Hero’s Hour [GOG Code] The Coma: Recut [GOG Code] Electrician Simulator [Epic Games Store] ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition [Amazon Games App]

December 19, 2024

Nine Witches: Family Disruption [Amazon Games App] Predator: Hunting Grounds [Epic Games Store] Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition [Amazon Games App] Simulakros [Amazon Games App] Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

December 26, 2024

The Town of Light [GOG Code]

Unlike the giveaways that usually pop up on the Epic Games Store or Steam, Amazon Prime members do not need to stress too much about claiming the games on time, as the expiry dates for newly added games are rather long. Check out all the currently available games on Amazon's gaming hub portal here.