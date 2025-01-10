Prime Gaming has BioShock 2, Deus Ex GOTY, and 16 more games for members in January

Amazon Prime members can begin the new year with even more games in their PC libraries. The company has announced what titles it has in store to offer with the Prime Gaming program in January 2025 for no extra cost, which amount to 18 games in total.

The latest list has hits like BioShock 2 Remastered from 2K Games, the classic cyberpunk RPG Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition, Super Meat Boy Forever for those who love challenging platformers, as well as Zombie Army 4: Dead War with its cooperative undead slaying experience.

The games are offered via multiple stores and platforms, including the Epic Games Store, the DRM-free GOG store, and the Amazon Games App. Prime members can claim each one as they become available for no extra cost.

Here are all the announced incoming games:

Now Available

Eastern Exorcist [Epic Games Store] The Bridge [Epic Games Store] BioShock 2 Remastered [GOG Code] Spirit Mancer [Amazon Games App] SkyDrift Infinity [Epic Games Store]

January 16

GRIP [GOG Code] SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech [GOG Code] Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader [Epic Games Store]

January 23

Deus Ex GOTY Edition [GOG Code] To The Rescue! [Epic Games Store] Star Stuff [Epic Games Store] Spitlings [Amazon Games App] Zombie Army 4: Dead War [Epic Games Store]

January 30

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights [Epic Games Store] Blood West [GOG Code] Super Meat Boy Forever [Epic Games Store]

Unlike standard giveaways that are usually seen on major stores like the Epic Games Store or Steam, the freebie periods for these bonus games for Prime members don't expire so soon. This means many titles from previous months are still available. You can find all the currently claimable games by heading to Amazon's dedicated gaming hub here.