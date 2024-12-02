Renders of Lenovo's budget Legion Go handheld show it's ditching the detachable controllers

The original Legion Go

It was back in May that a report came out regarding another handheld PC being in development at Lenovo to rival the likes of the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. It said the company was working on a new addition to the Legion Go lineup, this time aiming to offer a more budget-friendly option for portable gaming fans. More reports later added some details to the leaked hardware, which attached the Lenovo Legion Go S name to the product and a smaller screen over the original.

Today, Windows Central came through with a first look at the upcoming device via some leaked renders. As seen below, the renders show that the S hardware will be sporting a white shell, leaving the original Legion Go's black offering intact. Lenovo looks like it's going for a more rounded-out ASUS ROG Ally-style look for the new handheld, too, smoothing out the straight edges seen on the regular Go.

As anyone familiar with the Legion Go will point out, though, the glaring difference seen in the renders is the lack of detachable controllers. The original version lets players slide out the side controllers, similar to a Nintendo Switch, and use it separately from the screen — which has its own built-in kickstand. The right controller could even be used as a vertical mouse once detached.

If the renders are accurate, having built-in controls would make the Legion Go S similar to almost all other high-end gaming handhelds in the market. As for Internals, the S is rumored to ship with a chip from AMD's Ryzen Z2 Rembrandt (Zen 3+ and RDNA2) platform.

Retail pricing information for the S version has not leaked just yet, but it's expected to debut at a much lower price than the standard Legion Go, which goes for around $500 on sale.

Earlier reports regarding Lenovo's future handheld plans also revealed that the company is working on a next-generation Legion Go model as well. Not much has leaked about this version, but it could feature much higher-end AMD Ryzen Z2 APU innards, bumping up the performance and efficiency over the original.

As with all reports, take this with a grain of salt. We will have to wait for an official announcement to see what exactly Lenovo has planned for its future in the handheld gaming hardware space.