Paradox delays its The Sims competitor "Life By You" again, this time indefinitely

Paradox Interactive announced its plans to enter the Life Sim genre last year, announcing Life By You as a competitor to the unrivaled The Sims franchise. However, the publisher's attempt at taking a swing at EA's megahit series has gone through some difficulties. Paradox today announced that Life By You has been delayed again, and this time, a new launch window has not been attached to the project.

The most recent update from Paradox about the game, which arrived just a few weeks ago, reconfirmed the release date for June 4, 2024. The title was supposed to arrive in an early access state for PC gamers via Steam.

Today, in a short update, Deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive Mattias Lilja said the launch is no longer happening on that date.

"After much consideration, we regret to announce that we have decided to retract Life by You’s Early Access release date, previously set for June 4th," says Lilja. "This was not an easy decision, especially since we understand the anticipation and excitement that many players have for the game."

Needing additional development time has been given as the reason behind this latest delay. Life By You was originally supposed to land in September of 2023 before it was shifted by six months to March, 2024. However, early in 2024, Paradox announced a new delay that would push back the launch again, this time to June 4, 2024. Unfortunately, the latest release date slip doesn’t have details on how long fans will have to wait this time.

"While we would have preferred to commit to a new release window, we believe it is more prudent to hold off while we plan ahead, rather than committing to a new date that we cannot be certain to meet," adds Mattias Lilja . "We will provide more information as soon as possible, until then we want to sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience."

Being created by Paradox's own Tectonic studio, Life By You's development is being led by Rod Humble, who has previously worked on The Sims series at EA and was also the CEO of Liden Lab, the studio behind Second Life.