Qualcomm releases new graphics driver for Surface devices with Snapdragon processors

Owners of Microsoft's Copilot+ PC, the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7, can download a new graphics driver from Qualcomm. Version 31.0.82.0 is now available for download with improved AI performance, fixes for creative apps like DaVinci Fusion and Adobe After Effects, support for more games, like Baldur’s Gate, Strange Brigade, Ark Survival Ascended, and gaming performance improvements.

Here is the official changelog:

With the latest upgradeable graphics driver release, we have added performance enhancements for Stable Diffusion 1.5 and Qualcomm AI Hub models on the Qualcomm Adreno GPU via DirectML. Developers can also now run models like Stable Diffusion 1.5, Stable Diffusion Turbo, Segment Anything, Whisper, MobileNet, and ResNet directly in their web browser through WebNN.



Creativity apps Users of creativity titles on devices powered by Snapdragon X Series will enjoy improvements like these: Fixes for DaVinci Fusion corruption

Fix for Adobe After Effects crash Game enablement and fixes You’ll find support for new games and fixes for existing games in titles such as these: Baldur’s Gate

Strange Brigade

Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool

Ark Survival Ascended

Dying Light2 Game performance Several titles now run better because of improvements like higher frames per second: God of War

Hogwarts Legacy

Diablo 4

Grand Theft Auto V (GTAV)

Forge of Empires

World War Z

Users with registered Qualcomm accounts can download the latest GPU driver from the official website here. Microsoft will most likely include version 31.0.82.0 in the next Surface firmware update for the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7.

You can check out full release notes for Qualcomm Snapdragon X GPU driver 31.0.82.0 here.