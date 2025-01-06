Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon X chip for $600 Copilot+ PCs

With various deals and special offers, Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon processors are already much more affordable than initially. However, Qualcomm wants to lower the price tag even more and bring its chips to devices in the $600 range. Today, the company announced a new Snapdragon chip that is destined to make that possible.

The new Snapdragon X1-26-100 (just "Snapdragon X") joins other Snapdragon X Plus and Elite models in the lineup. In a nutshell, it is the same 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor (X1P-42-100), just with lower clocks—3.0GHz instead of 3.4GHz. GPU, NPU, memory, cache, and cores are the same.

By keeping the same NPU, Qualcomm ensures users can have the same AI-powered experience without performance compromises. Also, having the same GPU enables better display output, with the processor being able to power three external 4K 60Hz monitors or two 5K 60Hz/4K 120Hz displays. The chip also supports Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G, AV1 encoding and decoding, and 4K HDR streaming.

Cores Clocks Cache GPU NPU Memory X1P-42-100 8 3.4GHz 30MB 1.7 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x-8448 X1-26-100 8 3.0GHz 30MB 1.7 TFLOPS 45 TOPS LPDDR5x-8448

The first devices with the new Snapdragon X processors will show up at CES 2025. Also, we are finally about to see Qualcomm delivering its promise to expand its ARM chips into other form factors. The company says the first mini PC with Snapdragon X Series chips will be unveiled at CES 2025.