Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Game Super Resolution tech will boost frame rates and more

Qualcomm wants to help Android game developers maximize the resolution and frame rate of those titles, while also helping to increase the battery life of Android phones. Today, Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, which should be a big boost in the graphics of high-end Android games.

Qualcomm's press release states:

Snapdragon GSR is a single pass spatial upscaling technique optimized for Snapdragon Adreno graphics processing units (GPUs). It uses range-aware dynamic scaling with customizations for the Adreno GPU pipeline, delivering superior graphics quality and power savings. In general, Snapdragon GSR has two times performance improvement compared to other mobile upscaling solutions.

Because it only uses a single pass upscaling method, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution will also allow for that increased performance while also increasing a device's battery life. Qualcomm says that games that use this method on its Snapdragon chips will see a 1080p resolution game upscaled to 4K, while also increasing frame rates from 30fps to as high as 60fps.

Qualcomm says a number of games are in the works that will support the Snapdragon Game Super Resolution technology. They include Activision's popular Call of Duty Warzone Mobile game, along with Jade Dynasty: New Fantasy, Return to Empire, Justice Mobile, Naraka Mobile, and even Farming Simulator 23 Mobile.