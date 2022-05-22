Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Vector Glare has projectors, a TDM map, and more

Another Rainbow Six Siege Operation has come by this time delivering a new Operator, the game's first TDM-dedicated map, a shooting range, and much more. Dubbed Vector Glare, the major update is very coming soon to the long-supported tactical multiplayer shooter by Ubisoft.

Named Sens, the latest Operator hails from Belgium. Landing as a one-speed, three-health character for the attacking side, he has a unique projector as a gadget. When thrown, the device bounces between objects it comes across, putting down lengthy walls of bright lights to obscure the vision of almost all other Operators. It's only a visual effect, however, meaning moving, shooting, and throwing gadgets through the light walls is still possible.

Considering how important holding angles is in the game, the new R.O.U. gadget is sure to disrupt the current meta. The effect is Eerily similar to a certain power seen in Valorant. Thankfully, there are counters available too, like Warden's glasses seeing through light walls and Mute Jammers stopping the gadget in its tracks. From the Attacker side, Glaz is also able to see through the veil with his scope.

As for the brand-new arena, Close Quarter is the first map made specifically for Team Deathmatch in Siege. Ubisoft promises fast-paced action and no places to camp here. To let players practice their aiming skills, test recoil patterns, attachments, and more, there is a Shooting Range mode coming too. Catch the gameplay overview trailer below for a full rundown of today's announcements at the Six Major Charlotte.

Interestingly, Ubisoft is also bringing in a new feature that rewards players who can convince their friends to return to Siege. Playing with friends who haven't joined Year 7 yet will net free Operators, weapon skins, and more goodies for both parties as enticements.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 2: Operation Vector Glare is hitting test servers first starting Tuesday May 24, followed by a full release for all players in early June if testing goes as planned. Sens will be premium battle pass exclusive for the first two weeks, with him being available for unlock with Renown or R6 Credits afterward.