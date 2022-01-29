Raja Koduri aims to deliver millions of Intel Arc GPUs, but for now here are some wallpapers

Raja Koduri, Intel GPU division chief, is well aware of the situation PC gamers currently find themselves in. The amount of GPUs being produced is far lower than the demand which is leading to high prices across the board. As such, in a response to a PC Gamer article regarding the GPU shortage, Koduri replied via his Twitter handle that Intel is planning to deliver millions of Arc graphics cards to gamers every year.

I am with you, @pcgamer.This is a huge issue for PC gamers and the industry at large. @IntelGraphics is working hard to find a path towards the mission - getting millions of Arc GPUs into the hands of PC gamers every year.

Although the statement is such that it shouldn't be taken entirely at its face value, the empathetic response does show that Intel is probably somewhat concerned about the situation.

The company however already confirmed that it's not going to limit the mining performance of cards like those on Nvidia Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPUs. It is, in fact, working on a dedicated ASIC miner itself dubbed "Bonanza Mine". So perhaps the company wants to entice large miners away from its upcoming Arc GPUs towards the new Bonanza ASICs.

Intel Arc architecture was announced back at its Architecture Day 2021 event. The first-gen Arc "Alchemist" GPUs will be based on the Xe HPG architecture and built on TSMC's N6 or 6nm FinFET process. This is the same lithography that is currently utilized by the recently launched but rather underwhelming Radeon RX 6500 XT.

In related Arc news, Intel unveiled some gorgeous wallpapers for Arc GPUs:

Here’s the perfect treat as you head into the weekend – fancy new #IntelArc wallpapers! Download the lot of them here: https://t.co/W9VslZFIQF pic.twitter.com/D64r8zljdJ — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) January 28, 2022

Head over to the Imgur link in the tweet above to view or download the Intel Arc wallpapers.

Source: Raja Koduri (Twitter)