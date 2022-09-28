Intel's Arc A310 could become the poor gamers' saviour

Intel held its Innovation 2022 event last night where the company announced its Raptor Lake-S lineup that out-competes AMD price-wise. The company also launched its Arc A770 limited edition GPU which is the flagship Arc Alchemist graphics card. Intel claims performance parity with Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti and AMD's RX 6700 XT at a cheaper price point. Alongside these, the firm also revealed several other interesting technologies like Unison, pluggable co-package photonics, and more.

On the opposite end of its Arc Alchemist A-series spectrum, the company is introducing today the A310. This is cut-down from the already available $139 Arc A380, based on the ACM-G11 GPU die.

While the A380 features eight Xe-cores or 96 execution units (EUs) and eight ray tracing units (RTUs), the cut down A310 will pack 25% less computation power with six Xe-cores and six RTUs. The VRAM capacity also comes down from 6GB on the A380 to 4GB on the A310. This is due to a 64-bit wide memory interface on the latter compared to 96-bit bus on the A380. Likewise, the memory bandwidth also sees a reduction from 186GB/s down to 124.

As mentioned above, Intel has priced the A380 at $139. The card is seen to perform close to the level of the Nvidia GTX 1630 and the GTX 1050 Ti or around the RX 6400 from AMD. The pricing is decently competitive on the A380 and we should expect to see a similar strategy with the A310 as well. A ~$99 A310 could be a great choice for entry-level gamers out there who are really tight on budget, seeing how the card features all the essentials of a capable budget GPU like 4GB VRAM, encoding support including AV1, and sufficient PCIe bandwidth.

Source: Intel via VideoCardz