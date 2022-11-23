You may forget you're not on Windows 11 with the new Orange Pi (Droid) OS

Xunlong Software, the makers of the Orange Pi PC single board computers (SBCs) recently launched the new Orange Pi (Droid) OS which will be the default OS in its new Orange Pi 800 and Orange Pi 5 SBCs. What's interesting about the Orange Pi Droid is that it's an Android 12-based operating system that has the look and feel of Windows 11.

According to the firm, this provides the best of both worlds, as it allows users to run Android apps in a Windows 11 like environment. It writes:

Overall, the Orange Pi (Droid) offers a Windows interface that is similar to the Win 11 style user experience and is easy to use, while at the same time it can run Android applications and optimizes some of the discomfort of using Android on a normal computer, providing users with the comfort of both Windows and Android.

Here are a few snapshots, courtesy of CNX Software, of the various the what's on offer in the new Orange Pi (Droid) OS. The images show the Control Center, the Settings menu, and the File Manager app.

The announcement blog post also has a detailed list of features that you will find in the Orange Pi (Droid) OS:

● Simple design. The Orange Pi (Droid) has a simple design, with a beautiful boot animation and an elegant, clean desktop.

● Classic Start. The classic Start menu, similar to Windows 11, serves as the entry point for installed applications and system settings.

● Multi-window and multi-tasking. It supports multi-window and multi-tasking operations, and it is easy to switch between applications, greatly improving the efficiency of use and making it more suitable for desktop management.

● File Manager. In the bottom left corner is the directory tree structure, continuing the style of Windows, users can quickly enter the folder to find the corresponding file.

● Settings. Contains Network and Internet, Bluetooth, Desktop and Wallpaper, Display, Sound, Applications, Storage and more. Overall it is simple and functional.

● Security and Privacy. Retains common functions but removes some options that involve user privacy, such as location, phone number, SMS, notifications, etc., respecting security and privacy protection.

● Control Centre. Allows you to quickly set up network, Bluetooth, hotspot, screen saver, do-not-disturb mode, wallpaper and more, making it easy for users to turn these features on and off in real time; and to quickly access the settings page via the settings icon in the top right corner.

● Taskbar. The lower taskbar can display up to 10 applications at the same time.

● Task Manager. The list view of the windows is an efficient way to manage your current tasks, which is both beautiful and useful, and allows you to intelligently allocate system resources and close background processes with one click, so you don't have to switch between applications frequently.

● Shortcut keys. Orange Pi OS supports Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V, Ctrl+A and other classic shortcut keys.

●Google Play. The Orange Pi (Droid) comes with Google Play pre-installed, allowing users to download a wide range of Android applications, including games, video, photography, social networking, shopping and more.

If you are not a fan of Windows, you can also switch to a Mac-themed setup inside Orange Pi Droid, although the option for the latter is not available at the moment. You can download the Orange Pi Droid on the official website.

Source: Orange Pi (TwitLonger)