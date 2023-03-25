Windows 11-lookalike Orange Pi (Droid) OS gets an improved Orange Pi 5B device

Towards the end of last year in November, Xunlong Software, the makers of the Orange Pi PC single board computers (SBCs) launched the new Orange Pi (Droid) OS. The specialty of the Orange Pi OS is that it resembles the look and feel of Windows 11 so much so that a general user may not be able to tell the difference straightaway. Check out our previous coverage about the topic here.
A new Orange Pi SBC is now available in the form of the Orange Pi 5B, which is an upgraded version of the Orange Pi 5. Although both the SBCs use the same SOC, ie, the Rockchip RK3588S, the new device adds double the storage in the form of 32GB eMMC, Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.
The table below highlights the differences between the new Orange Pi 5B and Orange Pi 5:
|
Model
|
Orange Pi 5B
|
Orange Pi 5
|
SOC
|
Rockchip RK3588S
|
Rockchip RK3588S
|
CPU architecture
|
Cortex-A76 (quad core) +Cortex-A55 (quad core)
|
Cortex-A76+Cortex-A55
|
CPU frequency
|
2.4GHz+1.8GHz
|
2.4GHz+1.8GHz
|
Core
|
8
|
8
|
RAM+ Memory
|
4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB （LPDDR4/4x）
32GB eMMC Flash
|
4GB/8GB/16GB/ 32GB （LPDDR4/4x）
16MB SPI Flash
|
WiFi+BT
|
Dual-band Wi-Fi6+BT5.0，with BLE support
|
-
|
Ethernet
|
• YT8531C
|
• YT8531C
|
USB
|
2 * USB2.0 +1 * USB3.0 +1 * USB3.0 Type-C
|
2 * USB2.0 +1 * USB3.0 +1 * USB3.0 Type-C
|
Audio and video
|
Support
|
Support
|
Camera
|
3
|
3
|
M.2 M-Key socket expansion slot
|
-
|
Yes
|
Debugging
|
3pin
|
3pin
|
Expansion Port
|
26PIN
|
26PIN
|
LCD interface
|
2
|
2
|
Power Source
|
TYPE-C 5V/4A
|
TYPE-C 5V/4A
|
PMU
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
OS
|
Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Orangepi OS（OH）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12
|
Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Orangepi OS（OH）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12
|
PCB Size
|
62 * 100mm
|
62 * 100mm
Product parameter
|SoC
|Rockchip RK3588S (8nm LP process)
|CPU
|• 8-core 64-bit processor
• Big.Little Architecture: 4 * Cortex-A76 and 4 * Cortex-A55, Big core cluster is 2.4GHz, and Little core cluster is 1.8GHz frequency.
|GPU
|• Arm Mali-G610 MP4
• Compatible with OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.2
• 3D graphics engine and 2D graphics engine
|NPU
|Built-in AI accelerator NPU with up to 6 TOPS, supports INT4/INT8/INT16 mixed operation
|PMU
|RK806-1
|RAM
|4GB/8GB/16GB /32GB（LPDDR4/4x）
|Memory
|• 32GB eMMC
• MicroSD (TF) Card Slot
|USB
|USB3.1 * 1
USB2.0 * 2
Type-C (USB3.1) * 1
|Video Output
|• HDMI2.1, up to 8K@60Hz
• DP1.4 (DisplayPort), maximum output resolution up to 8K@30Hz
• 2 * MIPI D-PHY TX 4Lane, configurable up to 4K@60Hz
|Camera
|• MIPI CSI 4Lane
• 2 * MIPI D-PHY RX 4Lane
|Audio
|CODEC: ES8388
• 3.5mm headphone jack audio input/output
• Input: Onboard MIC
• HDMI 2.1 eARC
|Ethernet
|10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet
|Expansion Port
|For extending UART, PWM, I2C, SPI, CAN and GPIO interfaces
|Wi-Fi, BT module
|On-board Wi-Fi6+BT 5.0 module, Wi-Fi6 interface: PCIe, BT interface: PCM+UART
|Button
|1 * MaskROM key
1 * Recovery key
1 * On/Off key
|Power Source
|Support Type-C power supply, 5V@4A
|LED
|Power indicator: red
Status indicator: green
|Debugging
|3 Pin debug serial port (UART)
|Supported OS
|Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12
Appearance specification introduction
|Dimension
|62mm * 100mm
|Weight
|52g
The diagram below outlines the Orange Pi 5B's SBC's feature:
In case you are wondering how the Orange Pi 5 or 5B compares to something like the Raspberry Pi, across 169 different tests, the Orange Pi came out to be close to three times faster, 2.85 times to be more precise, than the 2020's Raspberry Pi 400.
You can find more details about the tests on Phoronix's website.
Source: OrangePi (Twitter)
