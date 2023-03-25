Windows 11-lookalike Orange Pi (Droid) OS gets an improved Orange Pi 5B device

Towards the end of last year in November, Xunlong Software, the makers of the Orange Pi PC single board computers (SBCs) launched the new Orange Pi (Droid) OS. The specialty of the Orange Pi OS is that it resembles the look and feel of Windows 11 so much so that a general user may not be able to tell the difference straightaway. Check out our previous coverage about the topic here.

A new Orange Pi SBC is now available in the form of the Orange Pi 5B, which is an upgraded version of the Orange Pi 5. Although both the SBCs use the same SOC, ie, the Rockchip RK3588S, the new device adds double the storage in the form of 32GB eMMC, Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The table below highlights the differences between the new Orange Pi 5B and Orange Pi 5:

Model Orange Pi 5B Orange Pi 5 SOC Rockchip RK3588S Rockchip RK3588S CPU architecture Cortex-A76 (quad core) +Cortex-A55 (quad core) Cortex-A76+Cortex-A55 CPU frequency 2.4GHz+1.8GHz 2.4GHz+1.8GHz Core 8 8 RAM+ Memory 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB （LPDDR4/4x）

32GB eMMC Flash 4GB/8GB/16GB/ 32GB （LPDDR4/4x）

16MB SPI Flash WiFi+BT Dual-band Wi-Fi6+BT5.0，with BLE support - Ethernet • YT8531C

• Support Gigabit Ethernet • YT8531C

• Support Gigabit Ethernet USB 2 * USB2.0 +1 * USB3.0 +1 * USB3.0 Type-C 2 * USB2.0 +1 * USB3.0 +1 * USB3.0 Type-C Audio and video Support Support Camera 3 3 M.2 M-Key socket expansion slot - Yes Debugging 3pin 3pin Expansion Port 26PIN 26PIN LCD interface 2 2 Power Source TYPE-C 5V/4A TYPE-C 5V/4A PMU Yes Yes OS Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Orangepi OS（OH）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12 Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Orangepi OS（OH）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12 PCB Size 62 * 100mm 62 * 100mm

The full in-depth specifications of the Orange Pi 5B including dimensions are given in the tables below:

Product parameter SoC Rockchip RK3588S (8nm LP process) CPU • 8-core 64-bit processor

• Big.Little Architecture: 4 * Cortex-A76 and 4 * Cortex-A55, Big core cluster is 2.4GHz, and Little core cluster is 1.8GHz frequency. GPU • Arm Mali-G610 MP4

• Compatible with OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.2

• 3D graphics engine and 2D graphics engine NPU Built-in AI accelerator NPU with up to 6 TOPS, supports INT4/INT8/INT16 mixed operation PMU RK806-1 RAM 4GB/8GB/16GB /32GB（LPDDR4/4x） Memory • 32GB eMMC

• MicroSD (TF) Card Slot USB USB3.1 * 1

USB2.0 * 2

Type-C (USB3.1) * 1 Video Output • HDMI2.1, up to 8K@60Hz

• DP1.4 (DisplayPort), maximum output resolution up to 8K@30Hz

• 2 * MIPI D-PHY TX 4Lane, configurable up to 4K@60Hz Camera • MIPI CSI 4Lane

• 2 * MIPI D-PHY RX 4Lane Audio CODEC: ES8388

• 3.5mm headphone jack audio input/output

• Input: Onboard MIC

• HDMI 2.1 eARC Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet Expansion Port For extending UART, PWM, I2C, SPI, CAN and GPIO interfaces Wi-Fi, BT module On-board Wi-Fi6+BT 5.0 module, Wi-Fi6 interface: PCIe, BT interface: PCM+UART Button 1 * MaskROM key

1 * Recovery key

1 * On/Off key Power Source Support Type-C power supply, 5V@4A LED Power indicator: red

Status indicator: green Debugging 3 Pin debug serial port (UART) Supported OS Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12 Appearance specification introduction Dimension 62mm * 100mm Weight 52g

The diagram below outlines the Orange Pi 5B's SBC's feature:

In case you are wondering how the Orange Pi 5 or 5B compares to something like the Raspberry Pi, across 169 different tests, the Orange Pi came out to be close to three times faster, 2.85 times to be more precise, than the 2020's Raspberry Pi 400.

You can find more details about the tests on Phoronix's website.

Source: OrangePi (Twitter)