Windows 11-lookalike Orange Pi (Droid) OS gets an improved Orange Pi 5B device

Towards the end of last year in November, Xunlong Software, the makers of the Orange Pi PC single board computers (SBCs) launched the new Orange Pi (Droid) OS. The specialty of the Orange Pi OS is that it resembles the look and feel of Windows 11 so much so that a general user may not be able to tell the difference straightaway. Check out our previous coverage about the topic here.

Orange Pi 5B SBC

A new Orange Pi SBC is now available in the form of the Orange Pi 5B, which is an upgraded version of the Orange Pi 5. Although both the SBCs use the same SOC, ie, the Rockchip RK3588S, the new device adds double the storage in the form of 32GB eMMC, Dual-band Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The table below highlights the differences between the new Orange Pi 5B and Orange Pi 5:

Model
Orange Pi 5B
Orange Pi 5

SOC

Rockchip RK3588S

Rockchip RK3588S

CPU architecture

Cortex-A76 (quad core) +Cortex-A55 (quad core)

Cortex-A76+Cortex-A55

CPU frequency

2.4GHz+1.8GHz

2.4GHz+1.8GHz

Core

8

8

RAM+ Memory
4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB （LPDDR4/4x）
32GB eMMC Flash
4GB/8GB/16GB/ 32GB （LPDDR4/4x）
16MB SPI Flash

WiFi+BT
Dual-band Wi-Fi6+BT5.0，with BLE support
-

Ethernet

• YT8531C
• Support Gigabit Ethernet

• YT8531C
• Support Gigabit Ethernet

USB

2 * USB2.0 +1 * USB3.0 +1 * USB3.0 Type-C

2 * USB2.0 +1 * USB3.0 +1 * USB3.0 Type-C

Audio and video

Support

Support

Camera

3

3

M.2 M-Key socket expansion slot
-
Yes

Debugging

3pin

3pin

Expansion Port

26PIN

26PIN

LCD interface

2

2

Power Source

TYPE-C 5V/4A

TYPE-C 5V/4A

PMU

Yes

Yes

OS

Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Orangepi OS（OH）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12

Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Orangepi OS（OH）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12

PCB Size

62 * 100mm

62 * 100mm
The full in-depth specifications of the Orange Pi 5B including dimensions are given in the tables below:

Product parameter

SoC Rockchip RK3588S (8nm LP process)
CPU • 8-core 64-bit processor
• Big.Little Architecture: 4 * Cortex-A76 and 4 * Cortex-A55, Big core cluster is 2.4GHz, and Little core cluster is 1.8GHz frequency.
GPU • Arm Mali-G610 MP4
• Compatible with OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2 and Vulkan 1.2
• 3D graphics engine and 2D graphics engine
NPU Built-in AI accelerator NPU with up to 6 TOPS, supports INT4/INT8/INT16 mixed operation
PMU RK806-1
RAM 4GB/8GB/16GB /32GB（LPDDR4/4x）
Memory • 32GB eMMC
• MicroSD (TF) Card Slot
USB USB3.1 * 1
USB2.0 * 2
Type-C (USB3.1) * 1
Video Output • HDMI2.1, up to 8K@60Hz
• DP1.4 (DisplayPort), maximum output resolution up to 8K@30Hz
• 2 * MIPI D-PHY TX 4Lane, configurable up to 4K@60Hz
Camera • MIPI CSI 4Lane
• 2 * MIPI D-PHY RX 4Lane
Audio CODEC: ES8388
• 3.5mm headphone jack audio input/output
• Input: Onboard MIC
• HDMI 2.1 eARC
Ethernet 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet
Expansion Port For extending UART, PWM, I2C, SPI, CAN and GPIO interfaces
Wi-Fi, BT module On-board Wi-Fi6+BT 5.0 module, Wi-Fi6 interface: PCIe, BT interface: PCM+UART
Button 1 * MaskROM key
1 * Recovery key
1 * On/Off key
Power Source Support Type-C power supply, 5V@4A
LED Power indicator: red
Status indicator: green
Debugging 3 Pin debug serial port (UART)
Supported OS Orangepi OS（Droid）、Orangepi OS（Arch）、Debian11、Ubuntu22.04、Ubuntu20.04、Android12

Appearance specification introduction

Dimension 62mm * 100mm
Weight 52g

The diagram below outlines the Orange Pi 5B's SBC's feature:

Orange Pi 5B PCB layout showing the new dual antenna WiFi and more features

In case you are wondering how the Orange Pi 5 or 5B compares to something like the Raspberry Pi, across 169 different tests, the Orange Pi came out to be close to three times faster, 2.85 times to be more precise, than the 2020's Raspberry Pi 400.

Orange Pi vs Raspberry Pi 400 geometric mean of all tests

You can find more details about the tests on Phoronix's website.

Source: OrangePi (Twitter)

