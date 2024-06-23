Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses' new update extends video recording to 3 minutes

Meta is rolling out a fresh update for its Ray-Ban Smart Glasses that not only brings several new changes and features for the glasses but also extends the video recording limit to 3 minutes. This means you can now record videos right from your Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses three times the previous video recording limit.

The Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses come with a built-in camera, which is one of the biggest reasons for the popularity of the glasses. While the video recording quality is decent, the actual limitation was the recording limit.

Notably, not only was the recording orientation locked to vertical, but videos could be recorded only for a minute. The Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses did not offer any option to extend the video recording limit. Thankfully, that has changed with the latest update, but the official release notes are not published yet.

The latest software update, version 6.0, is rolling out to all Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and not only includes video recording extensions up to 3 minutes but also brings support for Calm, Amazon Music, and more. The update brings several changes to the smart glasses, first announced at the end of May.

One issue that remains even after the latest update is that the default recording time limit is still set to 60 seconds. So, to shoot longer videos up to 3 minutes, you need to head over to the camera section of the settings and change the video length. After that has been set, you will be able to record longer videos using the 12MP built-in camera of the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses.

However, do note that recording longer-length videos may also take a toll on the batteries of the smart glasses. The update now brings Apple Music and Amazon Music support for tapping and holding the smart glasses' stem to instantly start playback, or using your voice to start playing music. The feature was previously available on Spotify. Do note that the feature is still only available if you are using an iPhone.