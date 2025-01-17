Read.cv announces acquisition by Perplexity as it begins winding down operations

Read.cv has announced in a blog post titled "A new chapter" that it is winding down operations to join Perplexity. For those unfamiliar, Read.cv is like the artsy cousin of LinkedIn, offering a clean, minimalist platform to showcase your work, projects, and even side hustles. Andy Chung from Read.cv also shared the news with his followers on X:

Today I’m excited to share that @read_cv is joining the team at @perplexity_ai in their mission to make the world's knowledge more accessible to everyone. This is incredibly bittersweet for us, as the start of this new chapter will mark the end of our time with @read_cv.



It has… pic.twitter.com/6CUinOEGsi — andy chung (@_andychung) January 17, 2025

In the announcement, Read.cv stated this was a difficult decision, and operations will begin "winding down" on January 17, 2025. If you're a Read.cv user, here's what this means for you (per the announcement):

Our users' data and the transition from the Read.cv platform is our highest priority. Starting today, you can use our simple data export tool (Manage Account > Export Data) to download your profile, writing, sites, messages, and posts. January 17, 2025 New user registration, new domain registration, and payments will stop. Data export tools will remain available until May 16, 2025. January 31, 2025 All domains registered via Read.cv will migrate to our partners at hello.cv, where you can continue to manage DNS, name servers, and renewal. February 28, 2025 Read.cv and Posts will switch to read-only mode (until May 16, 2025). May 16, 2025 Read.cv, Posts, and all corresponding data will be fully wound down. Profiles and sites are available as Next.js projects, which you can re-host on Vercel or any other platform.

Perplexity, the company acquiring Read.cv, is a conversational search engine similar to ChatGPT Search that uses LLMs to answer user queries. It processed as many as 250 million queries last July. The company has been active since 2022 and received funding from Jeff Bezos and NVIDIA early the previous year.