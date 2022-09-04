References to the Windows 11 22H2 Moment update (build 22940) have begun to surface

Earlier this year, in May, Microsoft had confirmed via a blog post that Build 22621 was the Windows 11 22H2 (Sun Valley 2) RTM candidate. It had also released some additional details which kind of hinted at the potential general availability date for the next major Windows 11 feature update. Although not set in stone back then, it was pretty obvious that the event was happening after September 5.

Last month, multiple reports began surfacing that the launch was slated for September 20. They also added that more features would be added later via a new “Moment” update which would happen after the Windows 11 22H2 GA, rumored to be Build 22621.382.

Now tidbits of upcoming Insider builds related to the Moment update may have begun surfacing as “Build 22940” has been spotted in a PowerShell issue opened back in July. According to Twitter user Albacore, who also happens to be a pretty famous Windows leaker, the Build 229xx range belongs to the 2nd Moment update.

Nice to see a mention of 229xx builds!

These are dedicated to development of the 2nd update/"Moment" for Windows 11 v22H2. First comes v22H2 GA, then Moment 1 in October, and Moment 2 sometime next year. Every Moment brings a few new features, e.g. Tabs in File Explorer in M1. https://t.co/SBPOXRb5sT — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) September 4, 2022

Albacore adds that the 1st moment update also has its own set of Insider builds under the range 228xx, and the updates are apparently getting back-ported to the recent Windows 11 Beta channel builds that have been happening under 22622.