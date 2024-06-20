Refunds for people who bought Redfall's Bite Back edition or upgrade are now being sent out

In May, Microsoft shut down a number of its in-house studios it had previously acquired from its purchase of ZeniMax Studios. Among those studios that were closed was Arkane Austin, which had released the vampire shooter Redfall in 2023 to mediocre reviews and sales.

Before the release of the game last year, Microsoft sold the $99.99 Redfall Bite Back edition, which promised post-launch content such as two additional heroes. There was also the Redfall Bite Pack upgrade for people who purchased the main game and decided later to get the Hero Pack. With the closing of Arkane Austin, it was revealed that Microsoft would refund those folks who purchased those Bite Back editions.

This week, Windows Central reports that some people who bought the Redfall Bite Back edition are now getting their refunds. The refund amount the company is sending out comes to $26.99, and Microsoft is automatically sending out that money for people who purchased those editions on the Xbox platform as well as on the PC via Steam.

The report says that at least one person was able to get a refund for the Redfall Bite Back physical edition that was sold. They contacted the Bethesda Customer Support site and submitted a ticket.

If you are in this situation and have yet to receive your money back, you might want to wait a little while before you ask as it looks like these refunds are being sent out in waves.

While the contents of the Redfall Bite Back edition will not be released, Arkane Austin did release a final patch for the main game in late May. It includes, among other things, a way to play the game completely offline, which means people who purchased it will be able to continue playing even after its online servers are shut down. So far those servers are still operating.