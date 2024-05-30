Arkane Austin delivers Redfall final update with offline mode, new skill tree, and more

It was revealed earlier this month that Redfall would still get its final update despite the studio's shutdown announcement. The vampire hunting action game's Game Update 4 is now rolling out to all players across PC, Xbox, and Game Pass, and it brings a brand-new skill tree to level up, single-player pausing, an offline mode, and more features.

The long-promised offline mode will let players do exactly what it says: play the game without an internet connection. Playing in single-player will also allow players to pause the game (when online or offline).

Meanwhile, completing objectives that assist Redfall residents across the open world will now let players progress in a new skill tree named Community Standing. These carry 39 unique rewards to unlock at players' choosing as permanent buffs. Some of these include enemies dropping more ammo, less damage from Room Storm lightning strikes, friendly turrets at safehouses, better chance of higher-tier loot drops, and other unique quality of life and benefits.

Next, Nests have been revamped to offer a new way to hunt bosses for rewards. "Portals to the Elder Nest will appear around Redfall much like their Heart Nest siblings. But these new psychic spaces can be distinguished by their purple glow over the areas where their influence reaches," says the studio.

Beating one of these Elder Nests by beating the Vampire boss in them will grant temporary buffs for the entire team. These can give benefits like ammo regenerating on holstered weapons, and UV light healing players.

While the studio has also made other under the hood changes that affect AI, story difficulty, and new weapons. However, details on these changes are not available, with the studio saying, "There will be no full patch notes for this update. Thank you for understanding."

Redfall update 1.451.3.0 weighs in at around 20GB in size across PC (Steam and Microsoft Store) and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Arkane Austin signed off saying this:

We’re proud to deliver to you Redfall’s Game Update 4. We’re thankful for the millions of players who have joined us. From everyone at Arkane Austin, thank you for playing our games and loving our worlds, it’s been an honor to deliver these experiences to you. — Arkane Austin

Arkane Austin was one of the studios shut down by Microsoft in its latest cutting spree across Xbox, which also shuttered Tango Gameworks and Alpha Dog Studios.