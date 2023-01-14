Russians can once again download software from Intel, but not easily

Up until recently, Russian citizens have been unable to download relevant driver software for any of their Intel hardware as a result of its withdrawal from the market due to the invasion of Ukraine.

However, it's been found that some people have managed to find a way to get access to this software thanks to an indirect navigation route, which circumvents the blocks in place to prevent people from accessing Intel's website.

The workaround is this, if a user navigates directly to Intel's download portal from another site such as a search engine, the site is now accessible once again, whereas when the invasion first began this was not the case.

Intel did say the following regarding this recent news:

"There have been no recent changes to our operations; Intel continues to comply with all applicable export regulations and sanctions in the countries in which it operates." "This includes compliance with the sanctions and export controls against Russia and Belarus issued by the US and allied nations."

Ever since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russian residents have had many restrictions placed on them and numerous businesses, including Microsoft, have fully withdrawn from operating in the country all together.

Source: The Register