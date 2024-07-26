Samsung Galaxy phones pick up two new audio settings with One UI 6.1.1 update

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung introduced its new One UI version, the One UI 6.1.1, which was still based on Android 14. The company is gearing up for the open beta program for the Android 15-based One UI 7 update; more updates can be found here.

Recently, it was discovered that Samsung phones running One UI 6.1.1 block sideloading of apps by default. Notably, with One UI 6.1.1, Samsung improved the Auto Blocker feature, resulting in the feature blocking app installs from other sources except the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. Thankfully, we have a guide that helps you disable the feature.

Now, a fresh report has emerged about the One UI 6.1.1 update adding two new audio settings. The first one boosts the dialogue volume in videos, whereas the second audio setting normalizes the overall media volume levels.

Some streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, offer a setting to boost the volume of dialogue, making subtitles less of a necessity. However, others still don't feature this dialogue boost audio option. For such platforms, you can use the built-in Boost Dialogue setting on a Samsung Galaxy device running One UI 6.1.1.

Moreover, the option to normalize volume, as explained by the function, "prevents sound from suddenly becoming too loud or too quiet while playing media." This could come in handy in situations when you change tracks.

Both the new audio settings can be found by navigating to Settings > Sounds and vibration > Sound quality and effects on a Galaxy device running One UI 6.1.1. Moreover, the new audio settings work with media played through the phone's speakers or a connected headset.

One UI 6.1.1 is also spotted to introduce a new desktop mode in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. We have also shared a list of Galaxy devices that are in line to receive the One UI 6.1.1 update. Supported devices will pick up features such as Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, etc.

Source and image: Android Authority