These are the One UI 6.1.1 Camera and Gallery features that your Galaxy S22 series will get

Samsung recently started rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update after months of testing. The Galaxy S24 series is currently receiving the update in South Korea. The One UI 6.1.1 update is expected to go live for the Galaxy S24 series users in the US and Europe starting September 9.

The Galaxy S23 series will join the party on September 12. However, it seems like the Galaxy S22 series, released in 2022, will not be receiving the One UI 6.1.1 update. But if you still own the Galaxy S22 series phone, don't worry, because many of the One UI 6.1.1 features will eventually be available on these devices.

Seemingly, the Galaxy S22 series should get enhanced Live Effects, Motion Clipper, Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, and Overlay Translation. These features will also be available on 2023 and 2024 flagship models.

Here is in detail what you will be able to do with these Galaxy AI features, once they arrive on your Galaxy phone:

1. Live Effects: You can enjoy photos with people and animals in them in three dimensions. 2. Motion Clipper: You can create moving stickers and GIFs by long-pressing on a Motion Photo to select it. 3. Portrait studio: You can save your photos by selecting from a variety of styles through AI generation. 4. Convert sketch: You can add a sketch drawn on top of your photo by creating an image. 5. Overlay Translation: The company provides natural translation results by maintaining the text and background color of the original image and improving readability by overlaying it on the image.

Samsung hasn't officially announced when the One UI 6.1.1 features will start rolling out for the Galaxy S22 series, but it's expected that new features will be bundled with the September 2024 update. Recently, four Samsung Galaxy devices reached the end of their software update cycle, suggesting it's time to get a new phone.