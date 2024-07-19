Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 has a hidden desktop mode

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 can do more than just mirror the display when connected to an external monitor. Samsung's desktop-like experience Dex is not available on the previous Flip models and the Flip6 is no different.

A recent finding from Android Authority reveals Samsung is up to something else regarding its flip phone series. When you connect the device to an external monitor, the Galaxy Z Flip6 mirrors the display as usual. However, the device has a new desktop mode UI hidden by default and accessible via the developer options.

According to the outlet, connecting the Flip6 to an external display after enabling "force desktop mode" from developer options in One UI 6.1.1 triggers the new interface. In terms of appearance, it sits somewhere between Android's barebones desktop mode UI and Samsung Dex.

Samsung introduced display output over USB-C with Galaxy Z Flip5 but turning on "force desktop mode" on the device doesn't bring similar results.

According to Samsung, "The Z Flip series is not compatible with DeX using a DeX cable, HDMI cable, DeX on PC, or wireless DeX with a TV or monitor." The company previously blamed heating issues for the lack of Dex support on the Flip5.

The outlet notes that the said desktop mode on the Flip6 misses out on features like a taskbar to display system information and lacks "polish." It supports split-screen mode but the option is buggy and launches the apps in split-screen on the phone.

Apps launch in freeform windows and their title bars have buttons to maximize/minimize, pin the options menu, and more. There is support for window snapping which didn't seem to work for the outlet.

It remains to be seen what Samsung does to bring the Dex feature to its Flip series. Samsung Dex can act as a desktop replacement for a myriad of tasks such as watching movies, browsing the web, or presenting content on big screens. The feature is available on several high-end Galaxy phones and tablets, including the Fold series.

Source: Android Authority