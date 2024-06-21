Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra briefly gets listed on the official website

We still have some weeks before the Unpacked event, where Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Now, folks at 91Mobiles have spotted the Galaxy Watch Ultra on the Samsung support website, hinting at the watch's existence.

The official support page for the Galaxy Watch Ultra went live briefly on the Samsung Canada website, and it was later spotted on the Samsung Austria website as well. The Galaxy Watch Ultra official support page lists the device with LTE support and confirms the 47mm size. It is rumored that the Galaxy Watch Ultra will launch in only one size.

The page now has been taken down, but the brief appearance of the Galaxy Watch Ultra support pages at least clears the air about the branding of the smartwatch. This is because previous reports were claiming that the Apple Watch Ultra competitor from Samsung could be called the Galaxy Watch X.

Image via 91Mobiles

Previous leaks have also revealed the high-quality renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. According to the renders, the Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a squarish-circular design, looking slightly similar to the traditional Panerai watches.

Besides, specifications of the Galaxy Watch Ultra were also leaked, suggesting that the smartwatch could rock a 590mAh battery and could be powered by a 3nm processor. The display on the device is speculated to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The watch is also expected to have a 10ATM and IP58 rating along with MIL-STD-810H certification.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to be sold only in LTE with Bluetooth variant. Samsung would possibly use Titanium (Grade 4) for the chassis and feature a sapphire crystal display. Speaking of price, Samsung is rumored to keep the price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra between $699 to $710, which is below its competitor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which retails for $799.