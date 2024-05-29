Samsung enhances Galaxy Watch with Galaxy AI integration for advanced health monitoring

In November 2023, Samsung announced the arrival of its version of ChatGPT for Galaxy smartphones, called Galaxy AI. Today, the company has announced that it is bringing Galaxy AI to the Galaxy Watch, bolstering its health-focused capabilities. This move reiterates the tech giant's commitment to expanding Galaxy AI to devices beyond smartphones, continuing the trend it started with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, which "established the era of mobile AI."

According to the company, this integration promises more personalised and secure health experiences by combining on-device AI with the Samsung Health app. This update brings new features, including comprehensive health insights and motivational encouragement.

The Energy Score analyses personal health metrics such as sleep patterns, heart rate, and activity levels to provide a better understanding of your daily health while Wellness Tips offers insights and guidance to help users achieve their health goals.

Furthermore, enhanced health algorithms, in conjunction with AI, will deliver more precise and accurate health metrics such as detailed sleep insights, including movement, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate with Sleep Insights.

Samsung has also introduced new fitness features for tailored training, including detailed Aerobic and Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zones for efficient running and Functional Threshold Power metrics for cyclists. In addition, the new Workout Routine allows seamless transitions between exercises while Race compares current and past performance on familiar routes for progress tracking.

Samsung's VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business, Junho Park, talked about the expansion of Galaxy AI, saying:

By expanding the power of Galaxy AI across our ecosystem, we’re looking to open up all new possibilities with optimized and connected experiences that offer users greater personalization and intelligence. The introduction of Galaxy AI to Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process and we’re excited to showcase even more integrations across our Galaxy portfolio very soon.

The new features will be accessible on the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup through One UI 6 Watch, launching later this year. Additionally, a select group of Galaxy Watch users will gain early access to the beta program starting in June.