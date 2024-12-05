Galaxy Watch5 starts receiving Wear OS 5 in the US

Samsung has officially started rolling out Wear OS 5 to the Galaxy Watch5 series in the United States. This update includes One UI 6 and brings an array of new features, performance improvements, and refinements that aim to enhance user experience. The update comes with build number "R910XXU1CXK1" and includes the October 2024 security patch. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.

The update introduces new watch faces, like Spatial Number and Ultra Info Board, designed for better customization and utility. There’s also a revamped interface with improved graphics for tiles and a stylish new default font. Samsung has aligned button and toggle designs with One UI elements on Galaxy phones, ensuring a consistent look across devices. In the changelog, Samsung notes:

Watch components such as buttons and toggles have been redesigned for greater consistency with One UI components on your Galaxy phone.

One UI 6 Watch includes Galaxy AI, offering an energy score that evaluates your physical and mental state based on sleep and activity data. The updated Samsung Health also brings detailed sleep analysis and the ability to create custom workout routines with targets for sets, reps, and time:

Samsung Health's new AI-powered energy score shows your physical and mental condition based on your sleep and physical activity. If your energy score is low, it may be best to take a rest. If your energy score is high, it could be time set a personal best in your favorite exercise. Galaxy AI provides personalized insights and motivation to keep you on the right track.

Universal gestures have received significant upgrades, including a new double-pinch gesture for hands-free controls like answering calls or scrolling through notifications. Quick swipes let you scroll through tiles and notifications more efficiently:

Quickly swipe the screen left or right from the watch face to scroll through multiple notifications or tiles at once. The speed of your swipe determines how many notifications or tiles you scroll through.

Users can now customize weather tiles, view two world clocks simultaneously, and manage notification settings directly on the watch. The update also allows automatic connections to paired Bluetooth devices for seamless audio playback.

In addition to that, power-saving options now offer more control over features like workout auto-detection, extending battery life. When charging, the watch automatically powers on, a feature designed for added convenience.