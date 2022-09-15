Snapchat announces a new set of widgets and features for iOS 16

Snapchat announced an addition of new features and widgets for iOS 16 users today. These include Lock Screen Widgets, Chat Shortcuts, and Question Stickers. Since one of the key changes in iOS 16 is to the lock screen, many companies, such as Google, are coming up with widgets for users to customize their lock screens.

Snapchat’s Lock Screen Widgets create a chat widget on the lock screen that opens the sender’s chat by tapping on the icon. Through this, users can access the chat of their most frequently contacted individuals without having to unlock their phones and scrolling through their direct messages.

Secondly, the Chat Shortcuts feature gives users highlights of content they could’ve missed out on. Snapchat states:

“Our Shortcuts will also remind you if you owe a reply and show you when birthdays are coming up, so you never miss someone’s special day or leave a friend on read.“

It also displays unread messages, missed calls, story replies, or unopened snaps.

Lastly, Snap has added a Question Sticker feature for iOS 16. It is similar to the “Ask me a question” addition on Instagram stories and lets people ask questions to which the user can reply to. The company also announced making Snapchat for Web available to all users. Previously, only Snapchat+ subscribers could access it. Snapchat stated that some of the features are already available while others are coming soon.