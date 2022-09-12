Apple starts rolling out iOS 16 with redesigned lock screen, iMessage improvements, more

iOS 16, announced in June 2022 on WWDC22, is now available for download. Apple has started rolling out its latest major update with various new features, fixes, and security enhancements. In addition to iOS 16, Apple is rolling out watchOS 9 for compatible Apple Watch models (Series 4 and newer).

What iPhones support iOS 16?

You can download iOS 16 on the following iPhone models:

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation, 2020 model)

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022 model)

This year, Apple has left behind several old iPhone models: the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, and iPhone 7, alongside its plus-sized variant.

What is new in iOS 16?

Here are some of the biggest changes in iOS 16:

Redesigned lock screen : users can now personalize fonts, add widgets, and create multiple lock screen designs. iOS 16 lets you link a specific lock screen to a focus profile, so the look and feel of our iPhone match what you do.

: users can now personalize fonts, add widgets, and create multiple lock screen designs. iOS 16 lets you link a specific lock screen to a focus profile, so the look and feel of our iPhone match what you do. Redesigned notifications and Live Activities : notifications now appear at the bottom of the screen for better accessibility. Also, Live Activities let you get updates and "stay on top of things" without leaving the lock screen.

: notifications now appear at the bottom of the screen for better accessibility. Also, Live Activities let you get updates and "stay on top of things" without leaving the lock screen. Editable and delectable iMessage : similar to popular messengers, iMessage now lets you edit or delete a sent message, plus mark messages as unread. Other iOS 16 improvements for iMessage include SharePlay via Messages and improved collaboration.

: similar to popular messengers, iMessage now lets you edit or delete a sent message, plus mark messages as unread. Other iOS 16 improvements for iMessage include SharePlay via Messages and improved collaboration. Passkeys : a new sign-in method "that is end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks."

: a new sign-in method "that is end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks." Mail improvements : the built-in Mail client lets you undo send, schedule an email, and add rich links.

: the built-in Mail client lets you undo send, schedule an email, and add rich links. Smarter Dictation : it is now easier to move from voice input to the keyboard, plus Smart Dictation can automatically add commas, periods, question marks, and even emojis.

: it is now easier to move from voice input to the keyboard, plus Smart Dictation can automatically add commas, periods, question marks, and even emojis. Intelligent features : iOS 16 can "lift" a subject from an image and remove the background, and the Live Text feature now works in videos, allowing you to copy text from any video.

: iOS 16 can "lift" a subject from an image and remove the background, and the Live Text feature now works in videos, allowing you to copy text from any video. Health improvements : the built-in Health app lets you track medication intake or share medical information with your loved ones or caregivers. Also, the Fitness app is now available for all iPhone users without requiring an Apple Watch.

: the built-in Health app lets you track medication intake or share medical information with your loved ones or caregivers. Also, the Fitness app is now available for all iPhone users without requiring an Apple Watch. Wallet and Apple Pay : Apple Pay customers can use the service to split the cost of purchases into four payments over six weeks and then track receipts and orders directly in Wallet.

: Apple Pay customers can use the service to split the cost of purchases into four payments over six weeks and then track receipts and orders directly in Wallet. Many more.

How to download and install iOS 16?

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General > Software Update. Wait for your iPhone to detect the update, then tap iOS 16 at the bottom of the screen. Note that you can stay on iOS 15 and continue receiving updates for it, even if your iPhone supports a newer release. Proceed with on-screen instructions.

What about iPadOS 16?

Apple is not ready to ship iPadOS 16 today, but it says the latest iPadOS release will be available in October 2022. Apple could reveal the exact release day alongside new iPads rumored to arrive later this year.

Are you installing iOS 16 today, or are you waiting for Apple to release a few more fixes? Share your thoughts in the comments.