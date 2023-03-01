Snapchat is now letting you maintain a Snap Streak without actually having to maintain one

Launched in 2016, Snap Streaks are one of the most popular features on Snapchat. Users must send Snaps to their friends daily to maintain a Snap Streak, however, with a busy schedule, it can be challenging. To cater to that, Snapchat is testing a new feature that lets users continue their Streaks if they break.

Starting today, the company is working on a way to restore Snap Streaks with a single tap for free. Previously, in case a Streak broke, users would need to follow a lengthy procedure and submit a request to Snapchat to restore a streak. Now, they can do so more than once via the Snapchat app. The company blog post adds:

“A lost Snap Streak doesn’t mean your friendship has gone cold, so starting today, we’re making it easier to take a break with a new feature we’re testing to let you reignite the spark and restore one Streak for free with just one tap. Snapchatters looking to restore more than once will have the option to add more Streak Restores right from the app, and coming soon, we’ll also be adding a new way for Snapchat+ subscribers to freeze their Streaks, putting things on pause when they know they’re going off the grid.”

Recently, Snapchat also added an experimental My AI feature, an OpenAI-developed GPT chatbot, for its Snapchat+ subscribers. The capability offers users suggestions for birthday gifts and dinner recipes and helps plan trips with friends and family, among other features.