Solus 4.7 out now with expanded Nvidia GPU support

The Solus operating system team announced the availability of Solus 4.7 'Endurance' on Sunday, bringing refresh Linux kernels and updated components throughout the different editions of Solus. This version now ships with Linux 6.12.9 by default, which should give you added hardware support. There's also better support for Nvidia cards and improvements to Appstream support in alternative software centers like GNOME Software and KDE Discover, within Solus.

With regards to the Nvidia graphics support, the Solus team says that more graphics cards from Nvidia are supported, including the 4000 series cards which previously had black screen issues when trying to install Solus. It said that the bug has now been sorted.

Solus 4.7 is available with several desktop environments, including its home-grown Budgie, GNOME, Plasma, and Xfce. Out of these, the Xfce release sees the biggest changes because of its inclusion of Xfce 4.20. One of the big, albeit experimental, features in Xfce 4.20 is initial support for Wayland.

The desktop environment versions include Budgie 10.9.2, GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2.5, and, as mentioned, Xfce 4.20. If you have a good computer, then opt for the Budgie, GNOME, or Plasma editions, otherwise go with Xfce as it's easier on system resources.

If you want to try out Solus, you can get it now from the Solus Downloads page as a direct download or as a torrent. Be sure to verify the files too with the provided SHA256SUMs to ensure they're legitimate and haven't been altered by attackers. Each of the files is around 3 GB to download, so they shouldn't take long on a good internet connection.